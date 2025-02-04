U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19,550 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,826,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,078,000 after acquiring an additional 305,648 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,642,192.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,583,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,455 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,120,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 449,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 446,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

