U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $455.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.32.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

