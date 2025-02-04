U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.43% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PINK opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. Simplify Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

