United Fire Group (UFCS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $322.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $629.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.53.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In related news, VP Corey Lynn Ruehle sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $78,854.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,680.80. This represents a 17.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

