UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 7% – Here’s Why

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) rose 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 1,327,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,318,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance upgraded UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TIGR
UP Fintech Stock Up 9.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,148,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,296 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in UP Fintech by 66.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UP Fintech
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- High-Yield Dividend King PepsiCo Offers Value Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.