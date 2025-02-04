Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $116.84 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

