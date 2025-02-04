Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,909,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91,192 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,330,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,826,000 after purchasing an additional 63,324 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 348,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 272,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $8,518,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

RWJ stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.