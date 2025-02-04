Valley National Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,980,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after buying an additional 242,179 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,921,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,797,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after buying an additional 145,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,309.12. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

FOUR opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.24.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

