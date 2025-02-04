VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 40 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF

