Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Reduced by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 11.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $40,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG opened at $201.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $172.54 and a 52-week high of $205.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

