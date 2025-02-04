Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,062,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,043,727 shares.The stock last traded at $59.40 and had previously closed at $58.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

