Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Decreased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after buying an additional 954,457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after buying an additional 1,103,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

