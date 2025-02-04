Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after buying an additional 1,859,740 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,065,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

