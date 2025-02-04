Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after buying an additional 1,859,740 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 171.7% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,065,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

