Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after purchasing an additional 793,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after buying an additional 190,971 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after acquiring an additional 434,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,571,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,459,000 after acquiring an additional 227,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

