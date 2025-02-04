Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after acquiring an additional 793,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after buying an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after acquiring an additional 556,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,571,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,459,000 after buying an additional 227,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

