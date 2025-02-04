Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,178.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS opened at $264.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.36. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $219.89 and a 12-month high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

