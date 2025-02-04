Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $246.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $205.93 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

