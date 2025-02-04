Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Decreased by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after purchasing an additional 526,226 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after buying an additional 263,435 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,478,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,095.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $246.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $205.93 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.