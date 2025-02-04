Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Stephens Consulting LLC’s Largest Position

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 20.2% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $450.54 and a 1-year high of $561.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.09.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

