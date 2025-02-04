Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 5.7% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $32,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

