Vantage Point Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

