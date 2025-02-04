Vantage Point Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,166 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $296.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $242.74 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

