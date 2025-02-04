Vantage Point Financial LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 508.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,597,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $172.54 and a 12-month high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

