Vantage Point Financial LLC Buys Shares of 9,379 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after buying an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

QUAL stock opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.49.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

