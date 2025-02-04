Vantage Point Financial LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Holistic Planning LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $455.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

