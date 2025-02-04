Vantage Point Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after buying an additional 788,892 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after acquiring an additional 704,809 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 619,229 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,799,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 544,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $103.44 and a 1 year high of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.