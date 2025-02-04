Vantage Point Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 84,526 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.9% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Point Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

