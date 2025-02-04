Vantage Point Financial LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 277.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,585,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 98,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

DFAT opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

