Vantage Point Financial LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $8,007,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 48.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:PAUG opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $779.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

