Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 43,707 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 43,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $382,873.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,986,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,681,564.80. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 14,562 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $134,261.64.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 362,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $455.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 418.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on KALV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

