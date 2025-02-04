Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stake Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Veralto by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after buying an additional 1,009,170 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Veralto by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Veralto by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.18.

Veralto Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $101.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.34. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

