Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,801 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,085,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,885 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 106,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,258,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.1755 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

