Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBT. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $3,210,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 1.3 %

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

