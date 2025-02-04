Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,980 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,303 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

