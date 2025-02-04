Verity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $65.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

