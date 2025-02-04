Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.55 and last traded at $111.96. 2,823,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,242,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

