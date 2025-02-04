Veru (VERU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Veru to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Veru had a negative return on equity of 92.88% and a negative net margin of 223.85%. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Veru has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

VERU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

