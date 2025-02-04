VICI Properties Secures $2.5 Billion Credit Agreement with Wells Fargo BankOn February 3, 2025, VICI Properties L.P., a subsidiary of VICI Properties Inc., finalized a crucial financial move by entering into a new Credit Agreement with Wells Fargo Ba

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read VICI Properties’s 8K filing here.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories