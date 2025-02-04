Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.09

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Victorian Plumbing Group’s previous dividend of $0.52. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £343.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,637.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 1-year low of GBX 74.80 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 124 ($1.54). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.12.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 1.80 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 26.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Victorian Plumbing Group will post 5.980995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.64) target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

