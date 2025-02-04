Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 194,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $8,314,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,170,867.50. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $137,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,756.55. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,014 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,189 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

