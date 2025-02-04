Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.25. The firm has a market cap of $644.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
