W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,713,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,047.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,066.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 41.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,148.56.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.03, for a total transaction of $150,753.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,070.25. This trade represents a 15.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

