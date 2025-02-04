Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Down 19.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) traded down 19.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 112,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 61,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Walker River Resources Trading Down 19.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$9.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

