Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 347.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,159 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,479,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,135,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,098,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200,004 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8,814.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,963,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,617,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,048,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,848,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,197 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,577.05. This trade represents a 230.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,177 shares of company stock worth $12,649,328 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

