Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.52 ($5.01) and traded as low as GBX 388 ($4.83). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 398 ($4.95), with a volume of 27,140 shares trading hands.

Water Intelligence Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,895.24, a PEG ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 403.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 402.52.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Featured Articles

