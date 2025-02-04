Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.52 ($5.01) and traded as low as GBX 388 ($4.83). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 398 ($4.95), with a volume of 27,140 shares trading hands.
Water Intelligence Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,895.24, a PEG ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 403.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 402.52.
Water Intelligence Company Profile
Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Water Intelligence
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.