Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KLA (KLAC)

KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/3/2025 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $703.00 to $748.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $795.00 to $870.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $800.00 to $875.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $760.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $759.00 to $864.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $825.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $800.00 to $830.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $725.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2025 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $620.00 to $655.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2025 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $665.00 to $780.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2025 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $750.00 to $700.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $795.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2025 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $850.00 to $759.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2024 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $870.00 to $800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
KLA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $9.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $749.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,976. The company has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $595.86 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $677.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $716.00.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 538.5% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in KLA by 655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 27,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in KLA by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,769,000 after buying an additional 27,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
