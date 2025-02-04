Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ultrapar Participações (UGP)

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE: UGP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2025 – Ultrapar Participações was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.10.

1/17/2025 – Ultrapar Participações was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/17/2025 – Ultrapar Participações was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2025 – Ultrapar Participações had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.80 to $4.10. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Ultrapar Participações was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/27/2024 – Ultrapar Participações was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating.

Ultrapar Participações stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 667,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 71.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 105,133 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

