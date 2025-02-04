Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.28.

WB has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 282,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 105,780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 602,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 468,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weibo by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 98,017 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

