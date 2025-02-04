Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.28.
WB has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Weibo Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
