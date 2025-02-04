Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (E+)” Rating for 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

374Water Price Performance

374Water stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. 374Water has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Insider Transactions at 374Water

In other news, CEO Chris M. Gannon bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 61,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $38,598.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,989,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,374.92. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 172,800 shares of company stock valued at $216,000 and have sold 204,806 shares valued at $179,894. Company insiders own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

374Water Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 374Water by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 374Water by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 374Water by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 83,198 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in 374Water by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 469,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 374Water by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 183,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 48,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

